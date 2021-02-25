Earnings results for Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.33.

Analyst Opinion on Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lawson Products in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.66%. The high price target for LAWS is $57.00 and the low price target for LAWS is $57.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lawson Products has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.00, Lawson Products has a forecasted upside of 11.7% from its current price of $51.05. Lawson Products has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products does not currently pay a dividend. Lawson Products does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)

In the past three months, Lawson Products insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 49.20% of the stock of Lawson Products is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 86.21% of the stock of Lawson Products is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS



Earnings for Lawson Products are expected to grow by 12.68% in the coming year, from $2.05 to $2.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Lawson Products is 40.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.63. The P/E ratio of Lawson Products is 40.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 45.01. Lawson Products has a PEG Ratio of 1.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Lawson Products has a P/B Ratio of 4.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

