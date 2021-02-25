Earnings results for Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

Analyst Opinion on Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Liberty Broadband in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $174.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.03%. The high price target for LBRDK is $187.00 and the low price target for LBRDK is $149.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband does not currently pay a dividend. Liberty Broadband does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

In the past three months, Liberty Broadband insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.80% of the stock of Liberty Broadband is held by insiders. 56.02% of the stock of Liberty Broadband is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK



Earnings for Liberty Broadband are expected to grow by 155.87% in the coming year, from $1.79 to $4.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Liberty Broadband is 120.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.88. The P/E ratio of Liberty Broadband is 120.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 47.49. Liberty Broadband has a P/B Ratio of 2.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

