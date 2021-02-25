Earnings results for Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

Analyst Opinion on Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Liberty Broadband in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $178.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.64%. The high price target for LBRDA is $211.00 and the low price target for LBRDA is $160.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Liberty Broadband has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $178.67, Liberty Broadband has a forecasted upside of 24.6% from its current price of $143.35. Liberty Broadband has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband does not currently pay a dividend. Liberty Broadband does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

In the past three months, Liberty Broadband insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $23,290,922.00 in company stock. Only 6.32% of the stock of Liberty Broadband is held by insiders. Only 12.08% of the stock of Liberty Broadband is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA



Earnings for Liberty Broadband are expected to grow by 48.63% in the coming year, from $7.67 to $11.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Liberty Broadband is 116.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.95. The P/E ratio of Liberty Broadband is 116.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 47.10. Liberty Broadband has a P/B Ratio of 2.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here