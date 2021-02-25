Earnings results for Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Magellan Health, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.24.

Analyst Opinion on Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Magellan Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $93.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.15%. The high price target for MGLN is $95.00 and the low price target for MGLN is $90.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Magellan Health has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $93.33, Magellan Health has a forecasted upside of 0.2% from its current price of $93.19. Magellan Health has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Magellan Health does not currently pay a dividend. Magellan Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN)

In the past three months, Magellan Health insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $222,574.00 in company stock. Only 14.10% of the stock of Magellan Health is held by insiders. 96.84% of the stock of Magellan Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN



Earnings for Magellan Health are expected to grow by 260.87% in the coming year, from $0.92 to $3.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Magellan Health is 17.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.88. The P/E ratio of Magellan Health is 17.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 42.19. Magellan Health has a P/B Ratio of 1.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

