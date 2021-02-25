Earnings results for Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Malvern Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.76%. The high price target for MLVF is $15.00 and the low price target for MLVF is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Malvern Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Malvern Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 8.8% from its current price of $16.44. Malvern Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Malvern Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Malvern Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Malvern Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $8,223.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.90% of the stock of Malvern Bancorp is held by insiders. 58.39% of the stock of Malvern Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Malvern Bancorp are expected to grow by 25.51% in the coming year, from $0.98 to $1.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Malvern Bancorp is 15.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.64. The P/E ratio of Malvern Bancorp is 15.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.31. Malvern Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

