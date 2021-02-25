Earnings results for MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Analyst Opinion on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MediWound in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.46%. The high price target for MDWD is $7.00 and the low price target for MDWD is $5.50. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound does not currently pay a dividend. MediWound does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

In the past three months, MediWound insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.02% of the stock of MediWound is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD



Earnings for MediWound are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.39) to ($0.26) per share. The P/E ratio of MediWound is -13.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MediWound is -13.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MediWound has a P/B Ratio of 9.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

