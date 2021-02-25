Earnings results for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.34.

Analyst Opinion on Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mersana Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.72%. The high price target for MRSN is $33.00 and the low price target for MRSN is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mersana Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.80, Mersana Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 44.7% from its current price of $19.21. Mersana Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Mersana Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

In the past three months, Mersana Therapeutics insiders have bought 1,487.81% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $6,429,000.00 in company stock and sold $404,897.00 in company stock. Only 5.30% of the stock of Mersana Therapeutics is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN



Earnings for Mersana Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.33) to ($1.39) per share. The P/E ratio of Mersana Therapeutics is -14.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Mersana Therapeutics is -14.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mersana Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 11.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

