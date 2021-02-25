Earnings results for MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

Analyst Opinion on MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MGP Ingredients in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 30.30%. The high price target for MGPI is $55.00 and the low price target for MGPI is $45.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients has a dividend yield of 0.70%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MGP Ingredients does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of MGP Ingredients is 21.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MGP Ingredients will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.45% next year. This indicates that MGP Ingredients will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

In the past three months, MGP Ingredients insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,129,855.00 in company stock. Only 24.06% of the stock of MGP Ingredients is held by insiders. 94.69% of the stock of MGP Ingredients is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI



Earnings for MGP Ingredients are expected to grow by 13.17% in the coming year, from $2.43 to $2.75 per share. The P/E ratio of MGP Ingredients is 28.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.60. The P/E ratio of MGP Ingredients is 28.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.12. MGP Ingredients has a P/B Ratio of 5.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

