Earnings results for MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

MOGU Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

MOGU last released its quarterly earnings results on November 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter. MOGU has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. MOGU has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, February 25th, 2021. MOGU will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, February 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MOGU in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.17%. The high price target for MOGU is $3.40 and the low price target for MOGU is $2.80. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

MOGU does not currently pay a dividend. MOGU does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

In the past three months, MOGU insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 28.89% of the stock of MOGU is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of MOGU (NYSE:MOGU



The P/E ratio of MOGU is -0.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MOGU is -0.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MOGU has a P/B Ratio of 0.81. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

