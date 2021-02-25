Earnings results for Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14.

Analyst Opinion on Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Montrose Environmental Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.07, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 60.88%. The high price target for MEG is $40.00 and the low price target for MEG is $3.25. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Montrose Environmental Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 2.47, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Montrose Environmental Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group does not currently pay a dividend. Montrose Environmental Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

In the past three months, Montrose Environmental Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $127,925,464.00 in company stock. Only 16.50% of the stock of Montrose Environmental Group is held by insiders. 59.80% of the stock of Montrose Environmental Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG



Earnings for Montrose Environmental Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.13) to $0.41 per share.

