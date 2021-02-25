Earnings results for MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC)

MTBC, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MTBC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.94, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.30%. The high price target for MTBC is $20.00 and the low price target for MTBC is $7.50. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MTBC has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 9 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.94, MTBC has a forecasted upside of 33.3% from its current price of $9.71. MTBC has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

MTBC does not currently pay a dividend. MTBC does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, MTBC insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $846,582.00 in company stock. 46.00% of the stock of MTBC is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 21.92% of the stock of MTBC is held by institutions.

Earnings for MTBC are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.85) to ($0.97) per share. The P/E ratio of MTBC is -5.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MTBC is -5.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MTBC has a P/B Ratio of 2.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

