Earnings results for Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners LP is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-10.15.

Analyst Opinion on Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Natural Resource Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.24%. The high price target for NRP is $13.00 and the low price target for NRP is $13.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.08%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Natural Resource Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

In the past three months, Natural Resource Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 35.30% of the stock of Natural Resource Partners is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 38.83% of the stock of Natural Resource Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP



The P/E ratio of Natural Resource Partners is -0.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Natural Resource Partners is -0.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Natural Resource Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.63. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

