Earnings results for Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Natus Medical Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Analyst Opinion on Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Natus Medical in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Natus Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Natus Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS)

In the past three months, Natus Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Natus Medical is held by insiders. 89.67% of the stock of Natus Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS



Earnings for Natus Medical are expected to grow by 352.00% in the coming year, from $0.25 to $1.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Natus Medical is -45.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Natus Medical is -45.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Natus Medical has a P/B Ratio of 2.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

