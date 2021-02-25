Earnings results for NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Analyst Opinion on NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NeoPhotonics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.69%. The high price target for NPTN is $18.00 and the low price target for NPTN is $7.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NeoPhotonics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.50, NeoPhotonics has a forecasted downside of 3.7% from its current price of $11.94. NeoPhotonics has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics does not currently pay a dividend. NeoPhotonics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

In the past three months, NeoPhotonics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $768,593.00 in company stock. Only 4.70% of the stock of NeoPhotonics is held by insiders. 80.93% of the stock of NeoPhotonics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN



Earnings for NeoPhotonics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.04 to ($0.43) per share. The P/E ratio of NeoPhotonics is 70.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.63. The P/E ratio of NeoPhotonics is 70.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.61. NeoPhotonics has a P/B Ratio of 3.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

