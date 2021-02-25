Earnings results for Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Nephros, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/01/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nephros in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 83.16%. The high price target for NEPH is $16.00 and the low price target for NEPH is $12.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nephros does not currently pay a dividend. Nephros does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Nephros insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.20% of the stock of Nephros is held by insiders. 45.38% of the stock of Nephros is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Nephros are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.56) to ($0.36) per share. The P/E ratio of Nephros is -16.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Nephros is -16.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Nephros has a P/B Ratio of 8.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

