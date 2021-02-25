Earnings results for New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Analyst Opinion on New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for New Senior Investment Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.90%. The high price target for SNR is $9.00 and the low price target for SNR is $6.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

New Senior Investment Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.33, New Senior Investment Group has a forecasted upside of 17.9% from its current price of $6.22. New Senior Investment Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.30%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. New Senior Investment Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of New Senior Investment Group is 38.81%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, New Senior Investment Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.62% next year. This indicates that New Senior Investment Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)

In the past three months, New Senior Investment Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.05% of the stock of New Senior Investment Group is held by insiders. 69.71% of the stock of New Senior Investment Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR



Earnings for New Senior Investment Group are expected to decrease by -4.69% in the coming year, from $0.64 to $0.61 per share. The P/E ratio of New Senior Investment Group is -56.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of New Senior Investment Group is -56.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. New Senior Investment Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.86. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. New Senior Investment Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

