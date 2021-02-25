Earnings results for New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC)

New York City REIT, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1.

Analyst Opinion on New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for New York City REIT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.29%. The high price target for NYC is $12.50 and the low price target for NYC is $12.50. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC)

New York City REIT is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.06%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. New York City REIT does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on EPS estimates, New York City REIT will have a dividend payout ratio of 93.02% in the coming year. This indicates that New York City REIT may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC)

In the past three months, New York City REIT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.74% of the stock of New York City REIT is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC



Earnings for New York City REIT are expected to grow by 4.88% in the coming year, from $0.41 to $0.43 per share.

