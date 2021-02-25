Earnings results for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Noodles & Company in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.72%. The high price target for NDLS is $9.00 and the low price target for NDLS is $8.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company does not currently pay a dividend. Noodles & Company does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

In the past three months, Noodles & Company insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,520,009.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Noodles & Company is held by insiders. 70.39% of the stock of Noodles & Company is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS



Earnings for Noodles & Company are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.23) to $0.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Noodles & Company is -20.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Noodles & Company is -20.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Noodles & Company has a PEG Ratio of 3.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Noodles & Company has a P/B Ratio of 8.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

