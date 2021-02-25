Earnings results for Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding Company is expected* to report earnings on 02/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.26.

Analyst Opinion on Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Northwest Natural in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.44%. The high price target for NWN is $61.00 and the low price target for NWN is $46.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Northwest Natural has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.80, Northwest Natural has a forecasted upside of 9.4% from its current price of $49.16. Northwest Natural has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural pays a meaningful dividend of 3.91%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Northwest Natural has been increasing its dividend for 16 years. The dividend payout ratio of Northwest Natural is 87.67%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Northwest Natural will have a dividend payout ratio of 75.59% in the coming year. This indicates that Northwest Natural may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN)

In the past three months, Northwest Natural insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $198,561.00 in company stock. Only 1.14% of the stock of Northwest Natural is held by insiders. 71.55% of the stock of Northwest Natural is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN



Earnings for Northwest Natural are expected to grow by 12.39% in the coming year, from $2.26 to $2.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Northwest Natural is 24.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.96. The P/E ratio of Northwest Natural is 24.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 34.27. Northwest Natural has a PEG Ratio of 5.63. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Northwest Natural has a P/B Ratio of 1.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

