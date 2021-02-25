Earnings results for Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.46.

Analyst Opinion on Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Orchard Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 138.44%. The high price target for ORTX is $17.00 and the low price target for ORTX is $16.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Orchard Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.33, Orchard Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 138.4% from its current price of $6.85. Orchard Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Orchard Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

In the past three months, Orchard Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,277,660.00 in company stock. Only 4.20% of the stock of Orchard Therapeutics is held by insiders. 66.55% of the stock of Orchard Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX



Earnings for Orchard Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.47) to ($1.32) per share. The P/E ratio of Orchard Therapeutics is -4.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Orchard Therapeutics is -4.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Orchard Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

