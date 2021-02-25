Earnings results for Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Analyst Opinion on Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Orchid Island Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.71%. The high price target for ORC is $6.00 and the low price target for ORC is $6.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Orchid Island Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, Orchid Island Capital has a forecasted upside of 4.7% from its current price of $5.73. Orchid Island Capital has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 13.57%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Orchid Island Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Orchid Island Capital is 90.70%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Orchid Island Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 73.58% next year. This indicates that Orchid Island Capital will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

In the past three months, Orchid Island Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.50% of the stock of Orchid Island Capital is held by insiders. Only 34.46% of the stock of Orchid Island Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC



Earnings for Orchid Island Capital are expected to decrease by -8.62% in the coming year, from $1.16 to $1.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Orchid Island Capital is 191.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.63. The P/E ratio of Orchid Island Capital is 191.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.32. Orchid Island Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.91. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

