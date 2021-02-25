Earnings results for Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Analyst Opinion on Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Orthofix Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.60%. The high price target for OFIX is $56.00 and the low price target for OFIX is $39.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Orthofix Medical has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.67, Orthofix Medical has a forecasted downside of 4.6% from its current price of $47.87. Orthofix Medical has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Orthofix Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

In the past three months, Orthofix Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of Orthofix Medical is held by insiders. 93.85% of the stock of Orthofix Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX



Earnings for Orthofix Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.04) to $0.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Orthofix Medical is 39.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.88. The P/E ratio of Orthofix Medical is 39.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 42.19. Orthofix Medical has a PEG Ratio of 24.35. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Orthofix Medical has a P/B Ratio of 2.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here