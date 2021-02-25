Earnings results for PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Analyst Opinion on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PCTEL in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.36%. The high price target for PCTI is $10.50 and the low price target for PCTI is $10.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PCTEL has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.50, PCTEL has a forecasted upside of 36.4% from its current price of $7.70. PCTEL has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL pays a meaningful dividend of 2.80%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PCTEL does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of PCTEL is 75.86%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, PCTEL will have a dividend payout ratio of 100.00% in the coming year. This indicates that PCTEL may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

In the past three months, PCTEL insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.68% of the stock of PCTEL is held by insiders. 59.94% of the stock of PCTEL is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI



Earnings for PCTEL are expected to grow by 69.23% in the coming year, from $0.13 to $0.22 per share. The P/E ratio of PCTEL is 40.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.63. The P/E ratio of PCTEL is 40.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.61. PCTEL has a P/B Ratio of 1.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

