Earnings results for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson, Plc is estimated to report earnings on 02/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

No earning Data

Analyst Opinion on Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pearson in the last 12 months. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Pearson.

Dividend Strength: Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson has a dividend yield of 1.40%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pearson does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Pearson is 20.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Pearson will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.86% next year. This indicates that Pearson will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

In the past three months, Pearson insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Pearson (NYSE:PSO



Earnings for Pearson are expected to grow by 61.11% in the coming year, from $0.36 to $0.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Pearson is 14.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.95. The P/E ratio of Pearson is 14.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 47.10. Pearson has a P/B Ratio of 1.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here