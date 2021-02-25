Earnings results for PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Analyst Opinion on PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PetIQ in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $76.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 127.14%. The high price target for PETQ is $175.00 and the low price target for PETQ is $35.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PetIQ has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $76.25, PetIQ has a forecasted upside of 127.1% from its current price of $33.57. PetIQ has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ does not currently pay a dividend. PetIQ does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

In the past three months, PetIQ insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $648,000.00 in company stock. Only 24.12% of the stock of PetIQ is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ



Earnings for PetIQ are expected to grow by 477.78% in the coming year, from $0.18 to $1.04 per share. The P/E ratio of PetIQ is -10.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PetIQ is -10.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PetIQ has a PEG Ratio of 1.44. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PetIQ has a P/B Ratio of 2.89. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

