Earnings results for PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.27.

Analyst Opinion on PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PMV Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.06%. The high price target for PMVP is $42.00 and the low price target for PMVP is $34.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. PMV Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

In the past three months, PMV Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 69.72% of the stock of PMV Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP



Earnings for PMV Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.97) to ($3.36) per share.

