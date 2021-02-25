Earnings results for PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) is expected* to report earnings on 02/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PNM Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.52%. The high price target for PNM is $52.00 and the low price target for PNM is $43.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

PNM Resources pays a meaningful dividend of 2.70%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PNM Resources has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of PNM Resources is 60.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PNM Resources will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.46% next year. This indicates that PNM Resources will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, PNM Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.37% of the stock of PNM Resources is held by insiders. 94.53% of the stock of PNM Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for PNM Resources are expected to grow by 0.44% in the coming year, from $2.27 to $2.28 per share. The P/E ratio of PNM Resources is 19.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.96. The P/E ratio of PNM Resources is 19.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 34.27. PNM Resources has a PEG Ratio of 4.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PNM Resources has a P/B Ratio of 2.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

