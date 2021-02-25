Earnings results for PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

PowerFleet, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PowerFleet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.53%. The high price target for PWFL is $12.00 and the low price target for PWFL is $4.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PowerFleet does not currently pay a dividend. PowerFleet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, PowerFleet insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.48% of the stock of PowerFleet is held by insiders. 51.17% of the stock of PowerFleet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for PowerFleet are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.37) to $0.14 per share. The P/E ratio of PowerFleet is -14.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PowerFleet is -14.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PowerFleet has a PEG Ratio of 2.11. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PowerFleet has a P/B Ratio of 2.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

