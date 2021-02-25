Earnings results for Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.42.

Analyst Opinion on Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Protara Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 164.67%. The high price target for TARA is $50.00 and the low price target for TARA is $43.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Protara Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

In the past three months, Protara Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 45.70% of the stock of Protara Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 83.11% of the stock of Protara Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA



Earnings for Protara Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.66) to ($2.01) per share.

