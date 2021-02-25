Earnings results for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Provention Bio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 128.90%. The high price target for PRVB is $40.00 and the low price target for PRVB is $25.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Provention Bio has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Provention Bio does not currently pay a dividend. Provention Bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Provention Bio insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.40% of the stock of Provention Bio is held by insiders. 39.42% of the stock of Provention Bio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Provention Bio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.77) to ($1.91) per share. The P/E ratio of Provention Bio is -9.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Provention Bio is -9.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Provention Bio has a P/B Ratio of 8.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

