Earnings results for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 02/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64.

Analyst Opinion on Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Public Service Enterprise Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.04%. The high price target for PEG is $75.00 and the low price target for PEG is $56.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Public Service Enterprise Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.92, Public Service Enterprise Group has a forecasted upside of 14.0% from its current price of $56.05. Public Service Enterprise Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group pays a meaningful dividend of 3.39%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Public Service Enterprise Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Public Service Enterprise Group is 59.76%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Public Service Enterprise Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.99% next year. This indicates that Public Service Enterprise Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

In the past three months, Public Service Enterprise Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $69,411.00 in company stock. Only 0.48% of the stock of Public Service Enterprise Group is held by insiders. 69.55% of the stock of Public Service Enterprise Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG



Earnings for Public Service Enterprise Group are expected to decrease by -1.17% in the coming year, from $3.42 to $3.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Public Service Enterprise Group is 14.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.88. The P/E ratio of Public Service Enterprise Group is 14.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 34.17. Public Service Enterprise Group has a PEG Ratio of 6.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Public Service Enterprise Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

