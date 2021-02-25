Earnings results for Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology Inc is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.29.

Analyst Opinion on Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Puma Biotechnology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.69%. The high price target for PBYI is $17.00 and the low price target for PBYI is $9.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology does not currently pay a dividend. Puma Biotechnology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

In the past three months, Puma Biotechnology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $284,687.00 in company stock. Only 21.20% of the stock of Puma Biotechnology is held by insiders. 87.90% of the stock of Puma Biotechnology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI



Earnings for Puma Biotechnology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.24) to ($0.30) per share. The P/E ratio of Puma Biotechnology is -7.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Puma Biotechnology is -7.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Puma Biotechnology has a P/B Ratio of 24.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

