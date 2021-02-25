Earnings results for Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ranger Energy Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.02%. The high price target for RNGR is $6.00 and the low price target for RNGR is $5.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ranger Energy Services does not currently pay a dividend. Ranger Energy Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Ranger Energy Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.73% of the stock of Ranger Energy Services is held by insiders. Only 23.46% of the stock of Ranger Energy Services is held by institutions.

Earnings for Ranger Energy Services are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.11) to ($0.58) per share. The P/E ratio of Ranger Energy Services is -6.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ranger Energy Services is -6.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ranger Energy Services has a P/B Ratio of 0.41. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

