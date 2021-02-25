Earnings results for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 104.25%. The high price target for RIGL is $11.00 and the low price target for RIGL is $6.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Rigel Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

In the past three months, Rigel Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.72% of the stock of Rigel Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 82.04% of the stock of Rigel Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL



Earnings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.18) to ($0.31) per share. The P/E ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals is -27.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals is -27.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 12.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

