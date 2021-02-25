Earnings results for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.8399999999999999.

Analyst Opinion on Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ryman Hospitality Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.74%. The high price target for RHP is $72.00 and the low price target for RHP is $30.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties does not currently pay a dividend. Ryman Hospitality Properties does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

In the past three months, Ryman Hospitality Properties insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $142,450.00 in company stock. Only 3.20% of the stock of Ryman Hospitality Properties is held by insiders. 85.07% of the stock of Ryman Hospitality Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP



Earnings for Ryman Hospitality Properties are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.13) to ($0.29) per share. The P/E ratio of Ryman Hospitality Properties is -15.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ryman Hospitality Properties is -15.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a P/B Ratio of 6.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

