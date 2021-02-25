Earnings results for Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64.

Analyst Opinion on Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Saul Centers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.42%. The high price target for BFS is $50.00 and the low price target for BFS is $32.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.82%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Saul Centers has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Saul Centers is 68.83%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Saul Centers will have a dividend payout ratio of 71.86% next year. This indicates that Saul Centers will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

In the past three months, Saul Centers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 50.10% of the stock of Saul Centers is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 45.89% of the stock of Saul Centers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS



Earnings for Saul Centers are expected to grow by 6.12% in the coming year, from $2.78 to $2.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Saul Centers is 29.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.63. The P/E ratio of Saul Centers is 29.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.32. Saul Centers has a P/B Ratio of 3.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

