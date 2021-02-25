Earnings results for Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sensus Healthcare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.50%. The high price target for SRTS is $6.00 and the low price target for SRTS is $3.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sensus Healthcare has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.38, Sensus Healthcare has a forecasted upside of 9.5% from its current price of $4.00. Sensus Healthcare has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare does not currently pay a dividend. Sensus Healthcare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

In the past three months, Sensus Healthcare insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.90% of the stock of Sensus Healthcare is held by insiders. Only 7.69% of the stock of Sensus Healthcare is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS



Earnings for Sensus Healthcare are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.60) to ($0.13) per share. The P/E ratio of Sensus Healthcare is -9.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sensus Healthcare has a P/B Ratio of 2.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

