Earnings results for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is expected* to report earnings on 02/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.92.

Analyst Opinion on Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Service Properties Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.40%. The high price target for SVC is $14.00 and the low price target for SVC is $7.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust has a dividend yield of 0.31%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Service Properties Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Service Properties Trust is 1.06%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Service Properties Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 2.68% next year. This indicates that Service Properties Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

In the past three months, Service Properties Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $540,978.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Service Properties Trust is held by insiders. 71.63% of the stock of Service Properties Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC



Earnings for Service Properties Trust are expected to grow by 1.36% in the coming year, from $1.47 to $1.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Service Properties Trust is -11.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Service Properties Trust is -11.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Service Properties Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

