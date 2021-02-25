Earnings results for ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ShotSpotter in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.48%. The high price target for SSTI is $45.00 and the low price target for SSTI is $28.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ShotSpotter does not currently pay a dividend. ShotSpotter does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, ShotSpotter insiders have sold 652.79% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $199,789.00 in company stock and sold $1,503,999.00 in company stock. Only 11.40% of the stock of ShotSpotter is held by insiders. 62.09% of the stock of ShotSpotter is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for ShotSpotter are expected to grow by 18.75% in the coming year, from $0.16 to $0.19 per share. The P/E ratio of ShotSpotter is 199.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.63. The P/E ratio of ShotSpotter is 199.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 33.06. ShotSpotter has a PEG Ratio of 11.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ShotSpotter has a P/B Ratio of 19.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

