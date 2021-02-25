Earnings results for Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on Sprott (NYSE:SII)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sprott in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.37%. The high price target for SII is $47.00 and the low price target for SII is $45.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott pays a meaningful dividend of 2.85%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sprott does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Sprott is 2,400.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Sprott will have a dividend payout ratio of 73.28% next year. This indicates that Sprott will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sprott (NYSE:SII)

In the past three months, Sprott insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.96% of the stock of Sprott is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sprott (NYSE:SII



Earnings for Sprott are expected to grow by 18.02% in the coming year, from $1.11 to $1.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Sprott is 47.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.89. The P/E ratio of Sprott is 47.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.66.

