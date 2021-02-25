Earnings results for Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Analyst Opinion on Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stereotaxis in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.82%. The high price target for STXS is $9.00 and the low price target for STXS is $6.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis does not currently pay a dividend. Stereotaxis does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

In the past three months, Stereotaxis insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 34.91% of the stock of Stereotaxis is held by insiders. 54.34% of the stock of Stereotaxis is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS



Earnings for Stereotaxis are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to ($0.09) per share. The P/E ratio of Stereotaxis is -49.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Stereotaxis is -49.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Stereotaxis has a P/B Ratio of 16.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

