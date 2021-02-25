Earnings results for Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.13.

Analyst Opinion on Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Strategic Education in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $143.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 52.67%. The high price target for STRA is $188.00 and the low price target for STRA is $105.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Strategic Education has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education pays a meaningful dividend of 2.58%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Strategic Education does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Strategic Education is 35.98%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Strategic Education will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.34% next year. This indicates that Strategic Education will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

In the past three months, Strategic Education insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,948,119.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Strategic Education is held by insiders. 87.78% of the stock of Strategic Education is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA



Earnings for Strategic Education are expected to decrease by -10.16% in the coming year, from $6.79 to $6.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Strategic Education is 19.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.88. The P/E ratio of Strategic Education is 19.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 47.49. Strategic Education has a PEG Ratio of 1.46. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Strategic Education has a P/B Ratio of 1.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

