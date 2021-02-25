Earnings results for Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.45.

Analyst Opinion on Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Teekay Tankers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.85%. The high price target for TNK is $21.00 and the low price target for TNK is $14.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Teekay Tankers has a forecasted upside of 28.8% from its current price of $13.00. Teekay Tankers has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers does not currently pay a dividend. Teekay Tankers does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

In the past three months, Teekay Tankers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 28.85% of the stock of Teekay Tankers is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK



Earnings for Teekay Tankers are expected to decrease by -77.73% in the coming year, from $5.12 to $1.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Teekay Tankers is 1.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.63. The P/E ratio of Teekay Tankers is 1.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 24.50. Teekay Tankers has a PEG Ratio of 3.47. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Teekay Tankers has a P/B Ratio of 0.44. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

