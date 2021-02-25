Earnings results for TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

Tetra Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TETRA Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.06, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.12%. The high price target for TTI is $3.00 and the low price target for TTI is $1.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TETRA Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. TETRA Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, TETRA Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.40% of the stock of TETRA Technologies is held by insiders. 44.22% of the stock of TETRA Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for TETRA Technologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.23) to ($0.25) per share. The P/E ratio of TETRA Technologies is -2.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TETRA Technologies is -2.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TETRA Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 1.87. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

