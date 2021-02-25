Earnings results for The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)

E.W. Scripps Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 02/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Analyst Opinion on The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The E.W. Scripps in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 32.11%. The high price target for SSP is $19.00 and the low price target for SSP is $9.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The E.W. Scripps has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.33, The E.W. Scripps has a forecasted downside of 32.1% from its current price of $19.64. The E.W. Scripps has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps has a dividend yield of 1.02%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The E.W. Scripps does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of The E.W. Scripps is 400.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, The E.W. Scripps will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.82% next year. This indicates that The E.W. Scripps will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)

In the past three months, The E.W. Scripps insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $698,277.00 in company stock. Only 2.75% of the stock of The E.W. Scripps is held by insiders. 69.97% of the stock of The E.W. Scripps is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP



Earnings for The E.W. Scripps are expected to decrease by -69.37% in the coming year, from $1.11 to $0.34 per share. The P/E ratio of The E.W. Scripps is 49.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.96. The P/E ratio of The E.W. Scripps is 49.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 47.17. The E.W. Scripps has a P/B Ratio of 1.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here