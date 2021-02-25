Earnings results for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Liberty Media Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.86.

Analyst Opinion on The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Liberty Braves Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.67%. The high price target for BATRK is $34.00 and the low price target for BATRK is $26.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

The Liberty Braves Group does not currently pay a dividend. The Liberty Braves Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

In the past three months, The Liberty Braves Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 75.61% of the stock of The Liberty Braves Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK



Earnings for The Liberty Braves Group are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.36) to ($2.93) per share. The P/E ratio of The Liberty Braves Group is -10.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The Liberty Braves Group is -10.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

