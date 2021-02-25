Earnings results for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Liberty Media Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.86.

Analyst Opinion on The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Liberty Braves Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.59%. The high price target for BATRA is $28.00 and the low price target for BATRA is $28.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Liberty Braves Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.00, The Liberty Braves Group has a forecasted downside of 7.6% from its current price of $30.30. The Liberty Braves Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

The Liberty Braves Group does not currently pay a dividend. The Liberty Braves Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

In the past three months, The Liberty Braves Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,916,805.00 in company stock. 74.61% of the stock of The Liberty Braves Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA



The P/E ratio of The Liberty Braves Group is -10.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The Liberty Braves Group is -10.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Liberty Braves Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.01. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

