Earnings results for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Liberty Media Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Analyst Opinion on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.75%. The high price target for LSXMA is $63.00 and the low price target for LSXMA is $42.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.29, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a forecasted upside of 9.7% from its current price of $45.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group does not currently pay a dividend. The Liberty SiriusXM Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

In the past three months, The Liberty SiriusXM Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,737,621.00 in company stock. Only 27.18% of the stock of The Liberty SiriusXM Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)



The P/E ratio of The Liberty SiriusXM Group is 63.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.88. The P/E ratio of The Liberty SiriusXM Group is 63.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 72.79. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.66. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

