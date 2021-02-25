Earnings results for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Liberty Media Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Analyst Opinion on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.56%. The high price target for LSXMK is $60.00 and the low price target for LSXMK is $45.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.50, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a forecasted upside of 15.6% from its current price of $45.43. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group does not currently pay a dividend. The Liberty SiriusXM Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

In the past three months, The Liberty SiriusXM Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 81.01% of the stock of The Liberty SiriusXM Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK



Earnings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group are expected to grow by 436.67% in the coming year, from $0.30 to $1.61 per share. The P/E ratio of The Liberty SiriusXM Group is 63.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.96. The P/E ratio of The Liberty SiriusXM Group is 63.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 72.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.71. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

