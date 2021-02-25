Earnings results for TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.61.

Analyst Opinion on TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TimkenSteel in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 43.68%. The high price target for TMST is $4.50 and the low price target for TMST is $4.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

TimkenSteel has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.50, TimkenSteel has a forecasted downside of 43.7% from its current price of $7.99. TimkenSteel has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel does not currently pay a dividend. TimkenSteel does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

In the past three months, TimkenSteel insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of TimkenSteel is held by insiders. 58.85% of the stock of TimkenSteel is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST



Earnings for TimkenSteel are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.09) to ($0.25) per share. The P/E ratio of TimkenSteel is -2.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TimkenSteel is -2.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TimkenSteel has a P/B Ratio of 0.64. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here